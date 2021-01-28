Province Gives $2M in Support Access to Addictions Treatment, Recovery Services During COVID-19

Victoria – Treatment and recovery providers who have been financially challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic are benefiting from grants to ensure ongoing support for people struggling with addictions throughout B.C.

Fifty-three eligible grant applications came in and all were awarded, totalling just over $2 million. The grants support existing bed-based treatment and recovery services provincewide. Individual grants ranged from $25,000 to $45,000 based on the number of qualifying beds within eligible services.

While the majority of bed-based treatment and recovery services have remained open during the pandemic, modified operating practices required to meet public health requirements – such as physical distancing – created financial pressures for operators. These grants are helping offset the pressures and enabling ongoing access to services, which is a critical part of B.C.’s overdose response.

Grants were awarded to service providers throughout the province in every health authority, with 25 in Fraser Health, 11 in Island Health, eight in Vancouver Coastal Health, seven in Interior Health and two in Northern Health. Eligible applicants were required to be licensed and/or registered under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.