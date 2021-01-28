Province Accepting Applications for the New Minister’s Advisory Council on Children and Youth with Support Needs

Victoria – The Province is accepting applications for the new Minister’s Advisory Council on Children and Youth with Support Needs (CYSN MAC).

The council, which will be co-chaired by Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development, and Dan Coulter, Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility, will support the ministry’s work toward transforming the system of supports for children and youth in B.C. and ensuring families are at the centre of those changes.

For more information about the CYSN MAC, visit:

www.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health/child-behaviour-development/special-needs/the-minister-s-advisory-council-on-children-and-youth-with-support-needs

The council will have up to 15 members, including parents or caregivers – representing Indigenous families, diverse ethnicities and areas of the province – whose children are accessing CYSN services, as well as an Indigenous Elder, a youth representative and a variety of representatives from CYSN umbrella organizations, with no more than two members representing the same diagnostic or service circumstances.

Applications for positions on the CYSN MAC will be accepted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 24, 2021. Appointments are expected to be announced in spring 2021.

Consideration will be given to qualified individuals from all regions of the province with a broad range of backgrounds in service provision, advocacy and labour, as well as community and business environments related to children and youth with diverse abilities and support needs. The selection process will recognize lived experience and volunteer roles, as well as paid employment and academic achievements.

The establishment of this advisory council addresses the ministry’s December 2020 commitment to improve the system for families throughout the province, and ensure the voices and experiences of families are being heard and considered prior to the implementation of the CYSN service framework.