Chilliwack and Langley Chiefs Alumni Associations for Players and Billets Coming Together

Chilliwack/Langley – The building blocks for a bigger, consistent and active Chilliwack and Langley Chiefs Alumni Association is coming together.

Barry Douglas, VP of the Chiefs says the club is reaching out to all the former Chilliwack and Langley Chief players, coaches, staff and billet families to let them know of the plans and hope that you’ll be a part of it.

They are in the beginning stages of planning the structure of the organization and have a great committee of former Chiefs leading the way.

The group consists of Matt Gibbons (1999 – 2002), Nolan Julseth-White (2004 – 2006) Adam Powell (2001 – 2004) Greg Keith (1998 – 2000) Brian Maloney (Player 1997 – 1999, Head Coach & GM 2018 – present) and Barry Douglas, Vice President, Business Operations and Governor. The committee is being Chaired by former Mayor and supporter Clint Hames. Clint has been a long-time fan and has Chaired the Business Advisory Committee for the Chiefs.

The first task is building a data base of all former players, coaches and staff so that we can keep in contact as the group grows and becomes more active. If you’d like to stay involved, please go to the Chiefs website at https://chilliwackchiefs.net/chiefs-alumni-contact-list/