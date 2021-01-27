RCMP to Speeders – Why Hurry – Nail Driver Doing 110kmh in a 50kmh Zone

Chilliwack – RCMP issue a violation ticket to motorist speeding to appointment along Hack Brown Road.

At around 8AM,Thursday January 21, 2021, a Chilliwack RCMP Traffic front line officer noted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the 50000-block of Hack Brown Road. Recording the speed of the vehicle on police radar at 110 kilometre per hour in a 50-kilometer speed zone the officer immediately initiated a traffic stop.

The driver related to our officer they were late for an appointment, says Corporal Mike Pfeifer of Chilliwack RCMP.

RCMP issued a $483 violation ticket to the vehicle operator accompanied with a 7-day vehicle impoundment.