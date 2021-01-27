Abby PD Searching for Arjun Sandhu – Uttering Threats – DO NOT APPROACH

Posted By: Don Lehn January 27, 2021

Abbotsford – AbbyPD investigators are asking if you see or know of Arjun SANDHU’s whereabouts, to please call 911.

He has outstanding warrants of arrest for:Assault, Uttering Threats and Uttering Death Threats.

DO NOT APPROACH!

