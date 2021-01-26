New Elementary School, Child Care Spaces for Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Victoria – Good news is on the way for students and families in Abbotsford, as construction has begun on a new elementary school that will also provide child care spaces for the community.

The Government of B.C. is providing $24.7 million for the new, 460-seat Eagle Mountain Elementary school. The Abbotsford School District is contributing an additional $2.5 million.

With construction underway, the school is set to open its doors to students in September 2022. This will reduce enrolment pressure at nearby schools as more families move to the area and will eliminate the need for nearly 20 portables in the district.

“People in our community can’t wait for a new school to open on Eagle Mountain, so more students can spend their days in better learning environments that help them thrive,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “Our government is taking action to make sure we are supporting students and families by investing in local schools that benefit communities.”

The new school will also include a new neighbourhood learning centre. The centre will provide dedicated space for before- and after-school care, along with a large, centrally located multipurpose space for community use. With funding from the Province’s Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, there will be nearly 100 child care spaces opening at the new school.

The new Eagle Mountain Elementary school will be an inclusive community amenity, providing child care for infant-toddlers, preschool and school-aged children in the community.

In addition to the new school, the Province is also providing $18.9 million for seismic upgrades at Abbotsford Traditional school. The upgrades are also expected to be complete in September 2022 and give 750 students a safer place to go to school.