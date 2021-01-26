AHL’s Stockton Heat (formally Abbotsford) to play 2020-21 season in Calgary

Stockton, California/ Calgary/Abbotsford (with files from Zach Leach, Pro Hockey Rumors) – Remember the AHL Abbotsford Heat? The team was the farm club for the Calgary Flames between 2009 and 2014. They left after a messy divorce from the Abbotsford Centre and the city and headed south to Stockton, California.

The Heat are on the road again, and heading north, but not back to Abby. They’re going to Calgary for the 20-21 season ( or what is left of it).

There are reports that this is likely just a one-year change related to the Coronavirus pandemic and cross-border logistics, but note that this was the final year on the Heat’s current lease at Stockton Arena.

The Heat will be placed in the Canadian Division alongside the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose, and Toronto Marlies.