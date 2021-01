Harrison – The winners of the Harrison Light Up Contest for residential and commercial properties during the Christmas Holidays, have been released.

The announcement was made during Mayor Facio’s report during the last council meeting (January 20, 2021) below:

Residential:

831 Myng Cr.



Honorable Mention:

301 Walnut Ave.508 Driftwood Ave.529 Cottonwood Ave



Business:

Old Settler Pub



Honorable Mention:

Muddy Waters