7AM Sunday UPDATE – Forecast Hard To Call – 5cms Snow or Rain or Slush or …..

Fraser Valley – As the wind chill ramps us, Environment Canada is hedging their bets for snow.. or rain… or slush… or something in between.

We could see the potential of 5cms of the white stuff on Sunday. That’s far less than the original prediction of up to 15cms.

From Environment Canada @5AM Sunday:

Today Cloudy. A few flurries beginning this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 1. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low. Tonight Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.