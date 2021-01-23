Weekend Forecast Hard To Call – Snow or Rain or Slush or a Mess

Fraser Valley – As the wind chill ramps us, Environment Canada is hedging their bets for snow.. or rain… or slush… or something in between.

We could see 12cm of the white stuff late Saturday.. or 10cms late Sunday depending on temperature and elevation.

12:04 AM PST Saturday 23 January 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Periods of snow are expected Saturday night through Monday morning, with the potential for significant snowfall Sunday night.



The first round of snow is expected to be fairly light. Snow will begin Saturday night with a few cm accumulating by Sunday morning. The snow will be wet and may become mixed with rain Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.



A more significant round of snow is possible beginning late Sunday afternoon. Current guidance suggests snowfall amounts near 10 cm Sunday night.



However, with temperatures hovering near freezing the snow will be wet and slushy. If it is slightly warmer than expected, snow is likely to change over to rain.



While there is still some uncertainty in the forecast, wet and slushy snow may make for a messy commute Monday morning. Power outages are also possible if heavy, wet snow accumulates on trees.