BCAA Winter Driving Tips – Refresher Course

Burnaby – With potential freezing winter weather in the forecast for BC’s South Coast and the Fraser Valley this weekend, don’t get stuck in a slippery situation.

We had snow on the Winter solstice, but we got lucky. It was two days and the rains washed most of it away. This time around is really a crap shoot, depending on all the variables. From Elevation to Temperatures.

Here are the five most common winter driving problems BCAA crews see and tips on how to avoid them.

https://bit.ly/399f7SM