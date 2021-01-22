chillTV’s “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames: “Adam Suleman”, Season 1 Episode 2, January 21, 2021 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – “Hames Hot Mic”, with Clint Hames: “Adam Suleman”, Season 1 Episode 2, January 21, 2021.

Thank you to our gold level sponsor, Simpson Notaries!

In Episode 2 of “Hames Hot Mic”, Clint Hames, former Chilliwack Mayor and Host interviews Adam Suleman, a candidate in the upcoming Chilliwack School Board by-election recently made vacant by Dan Coulter, who recently won provincial election in the riding of Chilliwack!

Clint will endeavour to interview all the school trustee candidates in the coming weeks, and after the election expect to see all matter of local political issues.

A lot of people have inquired if chillTV is planning a debate between the candidates…the answer is yes! All the candidates have been invited and we’re working through details. Watch this space for more information!

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™