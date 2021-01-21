Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – February 27

Fraser Valley – Step up your fitness game by joining the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) on February 27 for the 4th annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health presented by Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service and Innovative Fitness (IF).

“This year we have partnered with Innovation Fitness to bring friends, family or co-workers together for a fun, safe hour long virtual workout with IF Coach Kalena, that is suitable for all fitness types and all ages.” remarks Liz Harris, Executive Director.

Funds raised at this event will go towards the purchase of 8 Telemetry Packs. These packs are a portable heart monitor that you wear around your neck or waist or in the pocket of a hospital gown and can also be used for an extended period while you’re at home to track heart rhythm problems.

Each participant will receive a swag bag, including the “Gift of Health” from Innovative Fitness – exercise sessions that can be used for IF virtual training or in person at participating IF locations. The opportunity to collect pledges, win prizing and support cardiac health for your local hospital!

Registration is $25, ($75 fundraising commitment or pay $100 and get a $75 tax receipt).

To register, donate or for more information, please visit www. www.fvhcf.ca/events or call 1-877-661-0314