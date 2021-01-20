RCMP Searching for Abbotsford Man , In Chilliwack – Russell Jonathon George Gurney

Posted By: Don Lehn January 20, 2021

Fraser Valley – RCMP need your help in locating Russell Jonathon George Gurney, 36, of Abbotsford. Mr. Gurney was last seen December 14, 2020 on Alexander Avenue, Chilliwack.

Russell Jonathon George Gurney description:

  •  Indigenous male;
  •  Height: 178 cm (5’10);
  •  Weight: 84 kg (185 lbs);
  •  Hair: black;
  •  Eyes: brown.

As investigators continue to search for Mr. Gurney, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are concerned for Russell’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Russell Jonathon George Gurney to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

