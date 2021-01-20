Inmate Death of Convicted Murderer at Pacific Institution – Natural Causes

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On January 17, 2021, Camille Joseph Cleroux, an inmate from Pacific Institution died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Cleroux had been serving a life sentence for first degree murder and second degree murder x 2 since June 26, 2012. He pleaded guilty to the crimes in Ottawa.

CSC/Camille Joseph Cleroux

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.