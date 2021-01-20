BCFC and Canadian Blood Services Ask You to Donate Blood, Stem Cell Research

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The CanadianBloodServices campaign has begun, each #BCFootballConference Club including the Valley Huskers, is working to register as many of their community of friends and family throughout Canada to participate!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Each club wants their #footballfamily to sign up under their team link found here:

Blood Registration links:



www.blood.ca/broncosdonateblood

www.blood.ca/ramsdonateblood

www.blood.ca/sundonateblood

www.blood.ca/huskersdonateblood

www.blood.ca/raidersdonateblood

www.blood.ca/rebelsdonateblood

Stem Cell Registrants

www.blood.ca/broncosdonatestemcells

www.blood.ca/sunsdonatestemcells



www.blood.ca/huskersdonatestemcells



www.blood.ca/ramsdonatecells



www.blood.ca/rebelsdonatestemcells



www.blood.ca/raidersdonatestemcells

The current BC Football Conference Drive has commenced and each team wants to sign up as many of their community to donate blood and stem cells across Canada!

The campaign runs through April 15 but you first need to register with the Canadian Blood Services and then schedule your donation of blood.