Vancouver/Fraser Valley – The CanadianBloodServices campaign has begun, each #BCFootballConference Club including the Valley Huskers, is working to register as many of their community of friends and family throughout Canada to participate!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Each club wants their #footballfamily to sign up under their team link found here:
Blood Registration links:
www.blood.ca/broncosdonateblood
www.blood.ca/huskersdonateblood
www.blood.ca/raidersdonateblood
www.blood.ca/rebelsdonateblood
Stem Cell Registrants
www.blood.ca/broncosdonatestemcells
www.blood.ca/sunsdonatestemcells
www.blood.ca/huskersdonatestemcells
www.blood.ca/ramsdonatecells
www.blood.ca/rebelsdonatestemcells
www.blood.ca/raidersdonatestemcells
The current BC Football Conference Drive has commenced and each team wants to sign up as many of their community to donate blood and stem cells across Canada!
The campaign runs through April 15 but you first need to register with the Canadian Blood Services and then schedule your donation of blood.
Be the first to comment on "BCFC and Canadian Blood Services Ask You to Donate Blood, Stem Cell Research"