Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Domestic Violence Unit is asking for the public’s assistance to locate Dallas Lajimodiere who has three outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the Clearbrook area of Abbotsford.
Related Articles
Abbotsford Police Investigating String Of Townhouse B&E’s
Abby PD + Valley RCMP = Project Valley Sweep
Update On Abbotsford Fatal Collision (Mt. Lehman Road)
AbbyPD Drug Enforcement Unit Execute Warrant On Larch Street
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "AbbyPD Searching for Dallas Lajimodiere – Domestic Violence Charges"