One Block of Princess in Chilliwack Will Go One Way – Looking At Block Of Victoria Later in 2021

Chilliwack – At Tuesday’s council meeting, by unanimous vote in favour, the block of Princess Avenue in Chilliwack between Nowell and Young will be one-way and construction will begin in the spring.

A similar block for Victoria Avenue (again Nowell to Young) will be addressed later in the year.

Both projects are to increase street parking by 18 stalls on both Princess and Victoria.. Staff noted that the majority of those who responded to questions on line, were in favour of the changes. Councilor Jeff Shields did take a shot at some of the comments against the proposal, saying they didn’t hold much weight when it came to traffic flow.

Councilor Jason Lum expressed concern for bike lanes. Councilor Chris Kloot asked about the upcoming BC Hydro work that will ties in with the Algra Brothers Five Corners project and shouldn’t be a problem when the final paving of Princess is complete. Traffic islands with greenery on Victoria remains an option.

The details can be found on the agenda starting on page 49.