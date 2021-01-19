Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse Registration Starts Wednesday January 20 – Coaches Needed (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – With the continued uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and public health orders, Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse will be taking a different approach to registration for the 2021 season.
Things start with an eight week winter development session during February and March. Beginning in April, Mustangs will transition to League Season (subject to public health orders being lifted and approval of Phase 3 competitive lacrosse). In the event that BC is still in Phase 2 lacrosse in April, the Mustangs will continue with a further package of development sessions. Complete cost of registration for development sessions and league season combined will not exceed the normal season rates. Please refer to 2020-2021 Registration Rates below.
Winter Development Sessions
- 8 development sessions February 6th – March 28th
- 50 minute sessions will be held once per week on Saturday/Sunday afternoons depending on division
- Open to all skills levels, new players welcome
- Players must be registered for Winter Sessions to be eligible for league season or further development sessions
- No discounts will be given for late registrations
- No refunds
- Registration payments must be made by e-transfer or 2020 season credit on file. PayPal will not be accepted for winter development sessions
- Full payment is required prior to player attending their first session (with the exception of players requiring financial assistance in the form of sponsorship). Players requiring sponsorship are asked to contact treasurer@chilliwacklacrosse.com prior to applying
- All players and coaches must follow CMLA return to play protocol
Cost for winter development sessions:
- Mini Tyke, Tyke & Novice $75.00
- Cost includes insurance, instruction, floor time and a personalized Mustangs water bottle
- PeeWee, Bantam & Midget $100.00
- Cost includes insurance, instruction with several guest coaches, floor time and a personalized Mustangs water bottle
- Mini Tyke, Tyke & Novice $75.00
The Mustangs are looking for coaches and assistant coaches for the 2021 season. All experience levels are welcome. Visit the website for more details.
