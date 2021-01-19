Chilliwack FC AGM on Zoom – February 22

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack FC Annual General Meeting has been scheduled for February 22, 2021 at 7:00pm. The AGM will be held virtually via Zoom.You do need to be a member in good standing and you are also required register in advance to attend this meeting. Once your membership is confirmed you will receive a link that is unique to your email address that you registered with. The meeting will start at 7pm sharp, late comers will not be admitted into the Zoom meeting room.

To register in advance for this meeting, CLICK HERE.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.



Business for the Annual General Meeting will be a review of the 2020 season via director reports as well as election of new board members. The following director positions are up for election:

Chairperson – 3 year term

Secretary – 3 year term

Mini-ball Coordinator U5-U7 – 3 year term

Spring Coordinator U4-U8 – 3 year term

Development Coordinator – 3 year term

Director at Large – 1 year term

Risk Management/Club Licensing Coordinator – 1 year term

Nominations for these positions are open until Sunday, February 7. There are no nominations from the floor.

To nominate a candidate for election, please CLICK HERE.

Inquiries for the Nominating Committee may be directed via email to nominations@chilliwackfc.com