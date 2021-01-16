Vedder River/Ranger Run Slide and Bank Collapse from January 14 – VIDEO on River Impact

Vedder River – Petr Herman Adventures took to YouTube to show the aftermath of the slide into the Vedder River at Ranger Run. This up along Chilliwack Lake Road. Thanks to Chris Gadsden for the contact info.

High up on the Vedder River a large bank is being steadily eroded by the water. Periodically large sections slide into the river. This large slide happened on the morning of January 14th 2021. It was the second major bank collapse in six months.