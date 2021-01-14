Mission RCMP Searching For Man Missing For Almost A Year – Gregory Heidrick

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting your help to locate missing person Gregory Heidrick.
He was heard from by family in February 2020 in Mission.
HEIDRICK is described as:
- 48 year old caucasian male,
- 5 ft 7 in
- 150 lbs
- Bald or greying Hair
- Blue Eyes
- Please see attached photo
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HEIDRICK, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.
