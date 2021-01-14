Mission RCMP Searching For Man Missing For Almost A Year – Gregory Heidrick

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting your help to locate missing person Gregory Heidrick.

RCMP/Greg Heidrick

He was heard from by family in February 2020 in Mission.

HEIDRICK is described as:

48 year old caucasian male,

5 ft 7 in

150 lbs

Bald or greying Hair

Blue Eyes

Please see attached photo

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HEIDRICK, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.