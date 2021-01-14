Mission RCMP Searching For Man Missing For Almost A Year – Gregory Heidrick

Posted By: Don Lehn January 14, 2021

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting your help to locate missing person Gregory Heidrick.

He was heard from by family in February 2020 in Mission.

HEIDRICK is described as:

  • 48 year old caucasian male,
  • 5 ft 7 in
  • 150 lbs
  • Bald or greying Hair
  • Blue Eyes
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of HEIDRICK, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

