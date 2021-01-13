PICTURES – Tens of Thousands in the Dark After Overnight Windstorm

Fraser Valley (Environment Canada) – BC Hydro reporting as of 7AM Wednesday, over 47 thousand customers were without power after the overnight wind and rain storm.

The peak seemed to hit after 1AM, with gusts of 100km/h reported in Chilliwack.

Chris Gadsden took these photos near the Chilliwack Evans Road interchange:

Massive Tree Breaks in Hope off Park Street and 3rd Avenue Courtesy Brian McKinney:

Yup. It’s windy out there. 101 km/h wind gusts in Coquitlam!! Close to 100 in Chilliwack. 70-80 in most of Metro Vancouver. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/EIOBDxm0FI — Vancouver Weather (@yvrwx) January 13, 2021

Showers ending Wednesday morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Clearing Wednesday afternoon. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming light this morning. High 8.