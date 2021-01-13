Cultus Lake Main Beach Dock Closed For Wind Storm Related Repairs

Cultus Lake – As BC Hydro crews get everyone back on the grid from the windstorm early Wednesday morning, it was discovered that the Cultus Lake Main Beach dock suffered wind damage.
From Cultus Lake Community Association:
Caution – Main Beach Docks Closed Until Further Notice
Due to strong forced winds overnight, damage has been caused to the Main Beach dock structures.
Docks are closed until further notice.
