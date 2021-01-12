Register for BCAFN 17th Annual Special Chiefs Assembly. March 3 & 4, Online via Zoom

Vancouver/Prince George – You can now register for the BCAFN BC Assembly of First Nations 17th Annual Special Chiefs Assembly. March 3 & 4.
With COVID procedures, the Assembly will be online via zoom.
