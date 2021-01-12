Mission – Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam Closed to All Traffic Until January 22

Mission – From the District of Mission – The Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam located on Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed to all traffic between January 11 – 22, 2021 for dam maintenance by BC Hydro.
