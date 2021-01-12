UPDATE – AbbyPD Arrest Derek Wilkinson – Suspect – Domestic Violence

Abbotsford – JANUARY 12 UPDATE – On Tuesday morning, Abby PD put out a short release stating that Derek Wilkinson was arrested on outstanding warrants and thanked the public for tips.

UPDATE- AbbyPD officers have located & arrested Derek WILKINSON on his outstanding warrants. Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/H4K7L6Nj39 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 12, 2021

JANUARY 6 ORIGINAL STORY – AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a wanted High Risk Intimate Partner Offender, Derek Wilkinson.

Wilkinson stands 6 feet tall, weighs 205 lbs and has short red hair & blue eyes.

Have info? Call AbbyPD DVU at 604-859-5225.