UPDATE – AbbyPD Arrest Derek Wilkinson – Suspect – Domestic Violence

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn January 12, 2021

Abbotsford – JANUARY 12 UPDATE – On Tuesday morning, Abby PD put out a short release stating that Derek Wilkinson was arrested on outstanding warrants and thanked the public for tips.

JANUARY 6 ORIGINAL STORY – AbbyPD Domestic Violence Unit is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a wanted High Risk Intimate Partner Offender, Derek Wilkinson.

Wilkinson stands 6 feet tall, weighs 205 lbs and has short red hair & blue eyes.

Have info? Call AbbyPD DVU at 604-859-5225.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "UPDATE – AbbyPD Arrest Derek Wilkinson – Suspect – Domestic Violence"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.