Agassiz/Kent – A heads up when traveling through Agassiz on Tuesday and Wednesday – January 12 & 13.

Road Closure – Highway 9 Railway Crossing Tuesday, January 12 from 6AM to 5PM and Wednesday, January 13 8AM to 4PM.

Canadian Pacific Railway will be rehabilitating the Highway 9 railway crossing during the above dates and times resulting in full road closure.

Highway 9 and 7 Kent Agassiz, CP Rail and Pioneer Ave – Google Maps