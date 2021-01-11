Chilliwack Curling Club Cancels The Season – COVID

Chilliwack – With the extension of the current health restrictions on sports including curling and the uncertainty of further restrictions, the Board of Directors of the Chilliwack Curling Club has decided to call it a season.

From their Facebook post:

The ice is currently melting which hasn’t happened in January since the inception of artificially refrigerated ice and look forward to having our first full season of curling next fall during our fourth year of operation in this new facility.

You are asked to support the 9th End Cafe which will continue to operate Monday to Friday from 9 am until 3 pm and weekends from 8 am-2 pm with a full menu as well as frozen meals to take home and reheat.

Hopefully as the vaccine rolls out they will once again be able to utilize the banquet space, lounge and meeting rooms and start generating more income again ( instead of having to rely on the Federal Government for subsidies and loans).