Suit Up: Women’s Suit Drive Returns

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Kyla Lee: Vancouver DUI Lawyer with Acumen Law Corporation announces that the return of the popular Women’s Suit Drive.

Once again organizers are accepting women’s suits and professional attire to be donated to law students and newly-qualified lawyers.

All items will be used for The Allard Law Women’s Caucus Suit Up campaign. Students and recently-qualified legal professionals will be able to pick clothing for themselves from the warehouse adjacent to Acumen Law’s Richmond office on Saturday, January 30, and Sunday, January 31, from 10am to 5pm.

The event will be going ahead, rain or shine. The warehouse is located at 140-5800 Cedarbridge Way, Richmond, BC V6X 2A7.

The aim of the suit drive is to provide women starting legal careers with professional clothing. Give us your good condition suits and we’ll help them find grateful new owners. Suits are expensive, especially if you’re just starting out. You can help recently-qualified lawyers and articling students look professional and make a good impression in the office and the courtroom.

Lawyers are expected to wear proper courtroom attire but it’s simply not an option for many fledgling lawyers. At the same time, established legal professionals have closets full of suits they no longer wear that are just gathering dust. Why not give these students a helping hand by giving them courtroom clothing that would otherwise go unused?

So if you have a suit that’s too good to throw away but you don’t wear anymore, you can donate it to us before January 30. The Allard Law Women’s Caucus at UBC will make sure it goes to someone who needs it. Remember, a good suit can help a new lawyer get a job, look professional in court or just gain confidence.

Donations for the women’s suit drive of all new or gently used suits in any size, style or shape and colour are welcome. It doesn’t have to be a full suit. They will accept any articles of clothing that pair well or office attire as well. They can arrange Covid-safe pick-up of clothing. To donate, call 640-685-8889, or email kyla@kylalee.ca. Alternatively, you can drop off clothing at Acumen’s Vancouver office, 210-837 Beatty Street, V6B 2M6, or the Richmond office, 140-5800 Cedarbridge Way, Richmond, BC V6X 2A7 from January 25 to 29 between 9am and 5pm.