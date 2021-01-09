Request For Proposal for Public Art at Chilliwack’s Five Corners

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is seeking proposals for the design, fabrication and installation of public art at the intersection of Yale Road, Young Road and Wellington commonly known as Five Corners. The piece will be positioned in front of the building located at 46115 Yale Road.

The successful proponent will create and install public art that will add value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of the downtown core of Chilliwack.

Further information on this project can be obtained by viewing the document here.