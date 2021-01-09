Two Months Later – Mission RCMP Continue Search for Missing Man – Daniel Halak

Mission/Delta – JANUARY 9 UPDATE – The Mission RCMP is still seeking the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Dan Halak who was last seen by his family at his rural residence in Mission, BC on November 2, 2020.

Original news release (November 9, 2020).

He has not been seen or heard from since which is unusual for him and has caused his family to be very concerned for his well-being.

He frequents the Delta area but his vehicle was located in Vancouver on November 9, 2020.

Daniel Halak is described as:

84 Years Old

Caucasian male;

168cm tall/5’05 ft, 86kg/190 lbs.;

Grey hair

Brown eyes;

Wears glasses.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Halak, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

Mission RCMP

