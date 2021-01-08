UPDATE – Chilliwack Pump Track Almost Ready To Go

Chilliwack – JANUARY 8 UPDATE – Chilliwack Councillor Chris Kloot released more photos of the almost completed new paved pump track. A pump track is a paved, looping circuit designed for bikes, scooters, skateboards, and more. The rollers along the track allow riders to build and carry momentum, rather than pedaling. The link for the Original Council’s July update is here: https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=2930.

NOVEMBER 13 UPDATE – Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove released photos of the progress of the new paved pump track. A pump track is a paved, looping circuit designed for bikes, scooters, skateboards, and more. The rollers along the track allow riders to build and carry momentum, rather than pedaling. The link for the Original Council’s July update is here: https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=2930.

JULY 18 ORIGINAL STORY – Canada currently has 13 paved pump tracks, and the City of Chilliwack is about to add to that list. At the July 7, 2020 Council meeting, the City awarded the contract for a pump track facility at the Landing to Velosolutions Bike Parks Canada, and planning is already underway. In 2019, they city received additional one-time gas tax revenues and selected this project to fund.

A pump track is a paved, looping circuit designed for bikes, scooters, skateboards, and more. The rollers along the track allow riders to build and carry momentum, rather than pedaling. With around 500 linear metres of track and a tunnel crossover, this facility will put Chilliwack on the map as it allows the city to host both national and international level events. Once completed, the proposed pump track will be the largest in North America.

The customized design of this facility will lend itself to riders of all ages and experience levels. The design will feature a main starting platform and seven additional starting points. This will allow riders to make seven different travel patterns and help us attract major competitions to our city.

The City also made the decision to incorporate artificial turf into this design in order to create an all-weather, year-round outdoor recreational facility, increasing durability and reducing maintenance costs and water consumption.

Site surveying and design work will be carried out through July and August, with construction in September and an anticipated opening in early November. Staff on this project team will be supported by design and construction personnel from Velosolutions Italy and Switzerland.