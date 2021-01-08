2021 Chilliwack School Trustee By-Election for February 13 – Four Names in the Running

2021 Chilliwack School Board By-Election Candidates - City of Chilliwack

Posted By: Don Lehn January 8, 2021

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board By-Election nomination period ends Friday January 8, 2021. Election day ( which usually has terrible turnout) is February 13, 2021 :

KEY DATES

ELECTION PERIOD
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Friday, January 15, 2021 at midnight

NOMINATION PERIOD

January 8 – nominations closed and there are four names. Chief Electoral Officer Jacqueline Morgan made the announcement.


DEADLINE FOR RECEIVING ORIGINALS OF FAXED OR EMAILED NOMINATION DOCUMENTS
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm

CAMPAIGN PERIOD
Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Saturday, February 13, 2021

VOTING

PLEASE NOTE:

All residents in Chilliwack, incuding the Fraser Valley Regional District Trustee Electoral Areas D, E and H, are eligible to vote on the following days at the following locations. 

ADVANCE VOTING DAYS  

Chilliwack Cultural Centre – 9201 Corbould Street

  • Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way

  • Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

GENERAL VOTING DAY
Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the following locations: 

  •  Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way
  • Chilliwack Cultural Centre –  9201 Corbould Street

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT FILING DEADLINE
Friday, May 14, 2021

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT LATE FILING DEADLINE WITH $500.00 LATE FILING FEE
Monday, June 14, 2021

SAFETY MEASURES

The City of Chilliwack is committed to delivering a safe and physically distanced by-election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Public Health, Elections BC and WorkSafeBC directives, the City’s COVID-19 safety plan for each voting place ensures the by-election will be safe for voters, candidates and election staff.

All voting places will have protective measures in place including:

  • physical distancing
  • capacity limits
  • plexiglass protective barriers
  • hand sanitizing stations will be provided
  • voters will be asked to sanitize their hands before and after voting
  • election officials will wear masks or face-visors
  • there will be frequent cleaning of voting stations and high-touch surfaces.
  • pencils/pens will be provided for voting and will be sanitized between use.
  • electors will be required to wear masks when voting.
  • those who are ill or self-isolating will be asked not to visit a voting place

SAFETY PLANS

