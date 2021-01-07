IIO Clears AbbyPD – Case of Langley Man Was A Self Inflicted Gun Shot

Surrey/Langley/Abbotsford – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has concluded its investigation into the serious harm of a man in Langley in October 2020.

On the evening of October 17, Abbotsford Police attended the scene of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of King and McKenzie Roads. Officers served the driver with an immediate roadside prohibition, and he departed in a taxi.

Later that night, Langley RCMP officers responded to a report that a shot had been fired and a man had sustained what appeared to be a serious, self-inflicted injury at a residence in the 26900-block of 27th Avenue. Officers located an armed and injured man at the house. He told police that he had shot himself, but returned inside the residence. Eventually, the man surrendered to police and was transported to hospital with critical head injuries. It was later determined that the man was the driver involved in the earlier collision in Abbotsford.

The IIO investigated to determine what role, if any, the officers’ action or inaction may have played in the man’s decision to harm himself.

The IIO’s Chief Civilian Director (CCD) has reviewed the evidence collected including statements from witnesses and from the injured man, who confirmed that his act of self-harm was unrelated to police action. Based on this review, the CCD has determined that the police at the scene of the traffic collision acted appropriately, that they had no reason to suspect that the man would subsequently harm himself, and that their actions did not play a role in his decision to do so.

The IIO’s investigation into this matter is therefore concluded.