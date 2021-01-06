Kent Celebration 125: Memories Minute: Ernie Stewart on Kilby Store & Museum. An excerpt from a longer interview (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Kent Celebration 125: Memories Minute: Ernie Stewart on Kilby Store & Museum. An excerpt from a longer interview.

Kilby Store and Museum volunteer Ernie Stewart, a longtime resident of the Kilby/Harrison Mills area, talks about the store’s history and its eventual status as a historical site in the Fraser Valley. Photos courtesy of the Fraser Valley Historical Society. For the complete podcast, go to YouTube…Celebration 125: Podcast with Ernie Stewart.

This is a John Henry Oliver production. For more history, go to http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org and http://www.kilby.ca