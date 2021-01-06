Chilliwack Fire – Barn Fire on Chadsey Road Ruled Accidental – Electrical Fault

Chilliwack – Late Tuesday evening (@ 11:30pm on January 5th) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported barn fire located in the 5700 block of Chadsey Road.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 3, 4 & 6. Upon arrival, fire crews were met on site by the property representative and directed crews to the mechanical/electrical room.

Firefighters used portable fire extinguishers to control the fire until BC Hydro arrived on scene to disconnect power to the building. Once hydro was disconnected, crews were able to extinguish any hot spots within the immediate wall structure. There was minor fire damage to electrical equipment in the area.

No one was hurt and no animals were harmed.

The cause is accidental at this time.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the farming community that approximately 40 percent of all barn fires are caused by faulty electrical systems. Regular inspections and maintenance are key to reducing the risk of a barn fire.