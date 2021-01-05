2021 Chilliwack School Trustee By-Election for February 13 – Nominations End Friday January 8

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board By-Election nomination period ends Friday January 8, 2021. Election day ( which usually has terrible turnout) is February 13, 2021 :
KEY DATES
ELECTION PERIOD
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Friday, January 15, 2021 at midnight
NOMINATION PERIOD
Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 9:00 am – Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm
DEADLINE FOR RECEIVING ORIGINALS OF FAXED OR EMAILED NOMINATION DOCUMENTS
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm
CAMPAIGN PERIOD
Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Saturday, February 13, 2021
VOTING
PLEASE NOTE:
All residents in Chilliwack, incuding the Fraser Valley Regional District Trustee Electoral Areas D, E and H, are eligible to vote on the following days at the following locations.
ADVANCE VOTING DAYS
Chilliwack Cultural Centre – 9201 Corbould Street
- Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way
- Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Thursday, February 11, 2021 – 11:00 am to 7:00 pm
GENERAL VOTING DAY
Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the following locations:
- Heritage Park – 44140 Luckakuck Way
- Chilliwack Cultural Centre – 9201 Corbould Street
FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT FILING DEADLINE
Friday, May 14, 2021
FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT LATE FILING DEADLINE WITH $500.00 LATE FILING FEE
Monday, June 14, 2021
SAFETY MEASURES
The City of Chilliwack is committed to delivering a safe and physically distanced by-election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following Public Health, Elections BC and WorkSafeBC directives, the City’s COVID-19 safety plan for each voting place ensures the by-election will be safe for voters, candidates and election staff.
All voting places will have protective measures in place including:
- physical distancing
- capacity limits
- plexiglass protective barriers
- hand sanitizing stations will be provided
- voters will be asked to sanitize their hands before and after voting
- election officials will wear masks or face-visors
- there will be frequent cleaning of voting stations and high-touch surfaces.
- pencils/pens will be provided for voting and will be sanitized between use.
- electors will be required to wear masks when voting.
- those who are ill or self-isolating will be asked not to visit a voting place
SAFETY PLANS
