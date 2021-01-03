Highway 1 EB RE-OPENED – Between 264th Street and Mt Lehman Road – Pedestrian Struck and Killed Early Sunday AM

Abbotsford/Langley – Early Sunday morning (@4:15AM), Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Abbotsford and Langley border.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a man in the east-bound lanes who had been struck by three vehicles. The man had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The AbbyPD are currently confirming the identity of the deceased and have no further details at this time.

The drivers involved in the collision remained on scene and are cooperating with this investigation. The drivers did not sustain any injuries and are very shaken by this incident.

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, police investigators and the B.C. Coroners Service continue their investigation this morning. Highway 1 has re-opened eastbound between 264th Street and Mt Lehman Road.

*** UPDATE Hwy1 is now open in both directions. Thank you everyone for your patience. *** — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 3, 2021

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage from those who may be been travelling eastbound in this area, just prior to this collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.