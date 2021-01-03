Chilliwack Fire – Arson on Yale Road

Chilliwack – Early Sunday Morning (January 03 @1AM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to assist in resetting a Carbon Monoxide Alarm in the 48000 block of Yale Rd. Upon arrival the initial responding, firefighters encountered flames and smoke showing from a single-family home and quickly upgraded the incident to a working structure fire.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, and initially set up a defensive attack to bring fire under control.The structure suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious at this time and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

No one was hurt.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers