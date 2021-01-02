Chilliwack’s Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Bottle Drive – Saturday January 2

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn January 2, 2021

Chilliwack – 2021 is barley here and the bottle drives have started. Chilliwack’s Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron is accepting bottles on January 2, from 10AM – 2PM, at the Princess Armories.

Details below:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack’s Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Bottle Drive – Saturday January 2"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.