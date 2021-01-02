Chilliwack – 2021 is barley here and the bottle drives have started. Chilliwack’s Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron is accepting bottles on January 2, from 10AM – 2PM, at the Princess Armories.
Details below:
Chilliwack – 2021 is barley here and the bottle drives have started. Chilliwack’s Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron is accepting bottles on January 2, from 10AM – 2PM, at the Princess Armories.
Details below:
Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack’s Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Bottle Drive – Saturday January 2"