ICYMI chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “LIVE from New York! New Year’s Wackin’ EVE!” – ICYMI (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn January 1, 2021

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “LIVE from New York! New Year’s Wackin’ EVE!” — ICYMI.

Join Berris, Rachel, Geoff, Don, John and their special guests, Christian Codrington, Chris Fassbender & Kyle Horton of Chilliwack Twilight!, in the Caleb Dankworth’s New Year’s homage, and special musical guests Western Jaguar with their new song “Matador” from the Rosewood Studio & Production’s produced album, Artists In Isolation Vol. 2! You’ll want to be a part of it…NYNY!

HAPPY NEW YEAR from chillTV!

