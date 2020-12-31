Inmate Death Serving Time for First Degree Murder at Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village

Harrison Mills – (Correctional Service Canada) – On Christmas Day, Douglas Cody Terrico, an inmate from Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village died while in provincial custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Terrico had been serving a life sentence for first degree murder since October 9, 2003.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.