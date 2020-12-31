Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Surrey/Ridge Meadows – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital after evidence of transmission in an inpatient rehab unit.

Two patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to the hospital’s general rehab unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions. The hospital, including the Emergency Department, remains fully operational.

Fraser Health continues to implement precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information. Ridge Meadows Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.

At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.