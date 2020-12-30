AbbyPD – In 6 Minutes = 2 Robberies, 1 Arrested

Abbotsford – On Tuesday night around 10:30 pm, Abbotsford Police were called to the 3200 block of Immel Street in response to a report of a masked man behind a gas station counter waving a gun.

The man robbed on duty staff, obtaining cash and lottery tickets; he then fled on foot heading in a southbound direction. Numerous patrol officers responded to this incident.

At 10:36 pm, officers observed the same suspect inside a nearby restaurant waving a gun.

Abby PD

Moments later the suspect exited the restaurant. Officers confronted the suspect but he refused to follow the directions given by the officers. A less lethal beanbag gun was deployed and the suspect was taken into police custody without further incident. The gun was seized and found to be a pellet gun.

A 19-year-old Abbotsford man remains in police custody facing new charges of Robbery x2, Breach of Probation x2, use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence x2. He will be appearing in court on Wednesday.