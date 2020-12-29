FortisBC Advising Customers of Cold Winter Prediction, Spike in Power Use

Surrey – With a La Nina temperature cycle forecasted for this winter and the coldest part of the year typically occurring in January, FortisBC is reminding customers that now is an important time to pay attention to energy use to reduce seasonal spikes, especially as many people who are spending more time in their homes as a result of COVID-19 safety measure.

There are a number of low cost and no cost ways to lower energy use in homes, including:

sealing gaps and cracks around windows and doors to prevent heat loss,

turning down the heat in unused rooms can also save on space heating,

cleaning furnace filters and vacuuming out baseboard heaters to help ensure the heating system is working as efficiently as possible, and

installing a programmable thermostat.