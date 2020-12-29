Abbotsford Regional Health Centre Receives Mattress Donation from Canadian Endy

Abbotsford – 2020 has been a hard year for British Columbians, particularly for healthcare workers who have been navigating the ongoing pandemic from the front lines. Canadian mattress company Endy is providing comfort to frontline workers by outfitting Abbotsford Regional Health Centre’s call rooms with brand new mattresses.

Endy heard from a physician at Abbotsford Regional Hospital that they were in need of new mattresses for all of their call rooms, across their ICU, OR, ER, and OBGYN departments. Ultimately, the brand was able to provide enough mattresses for a total call room overhaul.

Abbotsford Regional Health Centre

From Dr. Newton of Abbotsford Regional Health Centre:

On behalf of very grateful physicians at ARH, a huge ‘Thank You’ to Endy for their generous donation of mattresses for our On-Call rooms. Especially through these unprecedented times, the importance of a restful and comfortable sleep is extremely important. We are looking forward with anticipation to testing these new mattresses out.