Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Agassiz Seniors Community

Agassiz/Burnaby/Surrey – Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Agassiz Seniors Community in Agassiz. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

Five residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Rideau Retirement Residence in Burnaby. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Brookside Lodge in Surrey. Fraser Health has declared outbreaks in both locations, and a Fraser Health rapid response team is at both sites.

Rideau Retirement Residence is an assisted living and independent living facility in Burnaby that is owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living. Brookside Lodge is a long term care facility in Surrey that is owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living. The residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health is working with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.