Here2Talk – Free 24-7 Mental Health Help for Students During the Holidays

Fraser Valley – This holiday season is challenging for everyone, and post-secondary students have a free, 24-7 counselling and referral service available to them through Here2Talk.

Learn more about Here2Talk: https://here2talk.ca/home

Here2Talk is a free mental health counselling and referral service that provides year-round, 24-7 mental health support services for all B.C. post-secondary students regardless of whether they live in Canada or abroad. Students who are feeling depressed, stressed or anxious can get support whenever they need it and as often as needed.

Students can access chat sessions with a trained counsellor online at Here2Talk or by downloading the free Here2Talk app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. They can speak with a counsellor by phone toll-free at 1 877 857-3397 or direct at 604 642-5212. Students calling from outside Canada can dial +1 604 642-5212 (international calling charges may apply).

Here2Talk call and chat services are available in English and French, with some additional languages, such as Punjabi, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and Arabic, supported over the phone based on availability to call centre providers. If a language-specific counsellor is not available at the time of the call, services are offered in English and supported by a third-party translation service as required and as available.