BC Nurses Union Asks for Support for those who are facing an Increase in Mental Health Concerns

Burnaby – You are asked to join the BC Nurses’ Union this giving season, who is contributing $10,000, in support of two programs at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) BC Division. Donate now: Individuals or Companies.

A recent Canadian CMHA study in partnership with UBC indicated that 48% of Canadians reported high levels of anxiety/worry because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as stress (38%), sadness (25%) and depression (24%).

BCNU’s own spring psychological health and safety study reinforced the strain the pandemic is having on nurses. Before the pandemic, nurses were being greatly impacted by the nursing shortage, suffering from significant burn out due to high workloads. 41 percent of the nurses recently surveyed reported experiencing severe depression.

BCNU believes mental health supports, particularly through COVID-19 and this holiday season are essential and have selected programs that support both the public and our health care heroes. All donations made until December 31 will go directly to Canadian Mental Health Association BC Division who are helping to aid thousands of BC residents that are feeling the mental health strain from the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations over $25 will receive an electronic tax receipt.